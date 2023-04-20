The Kuwait University Council decided to postpone the Kuwaitization of jobs in the academic edifice for a period of 4 years, in response to the Civil Service Bureau, which demanded the replacement of most non-Kuwaiti employees at the university.

The University Council last year decided to stop Kuwaitization for a period of four years, in order to meet the number of students accepted annually, which was confirmed by the University Council in its last meeting on Wednesday, corresponding to April 12, reports Al-Qabas daily..

The recent discussion of the University Council came after a letter from the Civil Service Bureau, in which the latter demanded the replacement of 431 non-Kuwaiti employees out of 462 non-Kuwaiti employees at the university. However, the University Council decided to reaffirm its previous decision to postpone Kuwaitization for a period of four years.

Sources indicated that the University Council relied in the decision to postpone Kuwaitization on Public Universities Law 76 of 2019, which stipulates that “the University Council shall assume the competences of the Civil Service Council in the affairs of the academic body or its employees.”

The sources pointed out that the Civil Service Bureau verbally informed the university that the latter should inform the bureau of the decision to postpone Kuwaitization through an official letter, accompanied by the legal basis for that, so that the calls for replacement do not continue.

The sources confirmed that the decision to postpone Kuwaitization came in the interest of the educational process, and to face the number of students accepted at the university, in order to be able to conduct the educational process and maintain the quality of education granted by the university for the benefit of its students and affiliates.