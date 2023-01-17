With the aim of strengthening cultural relations, the Kuwait University intends to open institutes to teach the Turkish language to Kuwaitis, in addition to increasing the seats for Turkish students.

This topic was the subject of discussion between the Acting Director of Kuwait University, Prof. Suad Al-Fadhli, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in the country, Toby Nur Sonmez, in addition to their discussion of strengthening academic and research relations between Kuwait University and Turkish universities, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Fadli welcomed the Turkish ambassador to the new building in Sabah Al-Salem University City, stressing Kuwait University’s interest in receiving cultural, literary and artistic activities, and exchanging experiences between universities and educational institutions in Turkey, noting that the Language Center at Kuwait University provides seats for Turkish students to study Arabic.

For her part, Sonmez expressed her admiration for the new edifice of Kuwait University, and concluded the meeting with a tour of the Sabah Al-Salem University City, and seeing the Dana Hall and the Cultural Center.