The Acting Director of the University, Dr. Fahd Al-Dubais said, “The expectations about the improvement in the classification of Kuwait University in the global QS index became true as the United Arab Emirates announced the classification Friday.

Meanwhile, in response to a question by Al-Qabas on the sidelines of the Engineering Design Exhibition, Al-Dubais explained that the university has plans to distribute courses to reduce overcrowding in Sabah Al-Salem University City (Al-Shaddadiya) , reports Al-Qabas daily.

Al-Dubais stressed the need to expedite the placement of faculties at a rate of 100%, so that “we can move and benefit from the guarantee of facilities, which extends for two years, and indicated that the completion rate in the faculties of law, social sciences, and Sharia – all of which have not yet transferred – reached 95%.

Al-Dubais also referred to a plan to establish the College of Preparatory Studies at the university’s former site in Keifan, saying the door for admission will open in the 2024-2025 academic year.