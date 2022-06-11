Kuwait Airways announced today, Saturday, the launch of its first commercial flights to the Spanish destinations of Madrid and Malaga, with three flights per week (on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The company’s CEO, Maan Razuqi, said that the cities of Madrid and Malaga are among the most important destinations for Kuwait Airways customers, and their launch comes in response to the remarkable and growing demand for travelers in Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



Razouki added that the Airbus (A330neo) was selected for these two destinations; Because they are considered the latest in the aviation industry, as the plane contains technical features and superior technologies, in addition to the spaciousness of its seats in line with the latest air transport offerings.

He stated that Kuwait Airways is moving towards a steady pace in its strategic plans to expand its network, as it recently launched a number of destinations, especially Casablanca, Manchester, Alexandria, Sharm El Sheikh, Sohag, Trabzon, Bodrum, Izmir, Mykonos, Salalah and Sarajevo.