The Acting Dean of the College of Engineering and Petroleum at the Kuwait University, Dr. Ayed Salman, announced the college has obtained the “ISO” certificate for the quality management system, making it the first university college to obtain this certificate.

Salman told a local Arabic daily Tuesday that the college was able to achieve all the required conditions and standards and pass the scrutiny and rigorous reviews process by the international ‘Royal Cert’.

He said obtaining this certificate will enhance the integration between the various management systems and expedite taking serious steps to automate and digitize the work of the college.

For his part, the Assistant Dean for Planning, Consulting and Training, Dr. Osama Al-Omair, confirmed in a similar statement the college obtaining this certificate is the culmination of its efforts in documenting and developing its procedures with advanced technology, and that it reflects the distinguished level as well as its quest for continuous development to provide high quality services in an environment characterized by the highest levels of efficiency.

Al-Omair explained these efforts are in line with the general vision of the college and the university to keep pace with all that is distinct in work mechanisms and its applications, pointing to the college’s keenness to apply the highest standards of quality, safety and excellence in its services provided, in order to support the successful implementation of its future plans and achieve its strategic goals in line with the objectives of the university and the government.

He indicated that obtaining the certificate enhances the link between the college and the government and private sectors in the country by constantly developing standards that meet the needs and requirements of work.

The team of engineers Ghazi Al-Shamri and the Marwa Al-Issa, responsible for implementing the ISO quality system in the college stated that the ISO system unifies the systems, processes and standards regulating work, as all instructions and necessary procedures were documented in line with the standards related to improving the services provided.