The Kuwait University celebrates the launch of the first Kuwaiti satellite KuwaitSat1 with the support of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences under the slogan “Kuwait to Space”, with the participation of the national satellite project team consisting of 45 young men and women, and managed by a faculty member in the Department of Physics at Kuwait University Dr. Hala Al-Jassar.

The satellite will be launched on Monday, January 2 at 5:30 pm, at the College of Science Theater – Southern Building – Sabah Al-Salem University City.