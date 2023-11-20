The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Kuwait University hosted the inaugural ceremony of the King Sejong Institute (Korean Language Center) on Monday, November 20, marking a significant milestone in cultural and educational exchange between the two nations.

Earlier this year, the Korean Embassy and Kuwait University formalized their commitment through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the King Sejong Institute, the first of its kind in Kuwait. The Institute, named after King Sejong the Great, a revered figure in Korean history, is a global initiative by the Korean government to promote the learning of the Korean language and culture worldwide, with over 250 institutes established in more than 80 countries.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Dr. Abdulmuhsen Al-Medej, Dean of the College of Arts at Kuwait University, The Korean Ambassador H.E. Byung-ha Chung commenced the event with congratulatory remarks underscoring the importance of language as a bridge between cultures.

He highlighted the upcoming 45th anniversary of Korea-Kuwait diplomatic relations and the 60th anniversary of energy cooperation, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations. He also acknowledged the cultural phenomenon of “Hallyu” or the “Korean Wave” among Kuwaitis, reflecting the deepening cultural cooperation. He further expressed gratitude by thanking Kuwait University for accepting this collaboration which will boost bilateral cultural exchange.

The ceremony included the distribution of certificates to students embarking on the inaugural Korean language course, symbolizing the beginning of an educational journey that aims to deepen mutual understanding, particularly among young people.

Special guests, including H.E. Sheikha Dr Anoud Al Sabah, Director of the Liaison Department at the National Security Bureau and honorary chairperson of Han-Ku Cultural Diwaniya, H.E. Zaid Al-Sheridah, and H.E. Mohammad Al-Awadi, former ambassadors of Korea, as well as key members of the Korean community in Kuwait, graced the occasion.