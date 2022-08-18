Informed sources said that Kuwait University is continuing to take serious steps towards improving its ranking in international indicators, based on raising student diversity on the one hand, as well as enhancing research production on the other.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources indicated that the recommendations that have been issued in this regard set goals for research production, and that the university’s goal in promoting research production is the publication of one scientific paper in exchange for each faculty member during the academic year, in accordance with the classification requirements with regard to research production.

The sources indicated that the university seeks to raise the percentage of faculty members research activity to 60% of the total faculty members at the university, which requires raising the research budget and encouraging benefiting from external contributions to support research.