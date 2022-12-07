In a step to end the crisis of handing over of buildings that have been completed at the Sabah Al-Salem University City in Al-Shaddiyah, which was delayed due to the resignation of the former director of the university, who submitted his in mid-November, sources at the Kuwait University said the current administration is seeking to operate the new administration building at the beginning of the second semester, after the recent approval of its initial handover as part of a package of projects at the Shaddiyah site.

The sources told a local Arabic daily, that the university is currently working to identify and distribute offices, facilities, departments, and departments within the new building before moving to it entirely, to be completed as required. This came in response to the recommendations of the Acting Director of the University, Dr. Souad Al-Fadhli, reports a local Arabic daily.

She stated that the university intends to accelerate the completion of the new buildings in order to move to them as soon as possible. In preparation for handing over the old administration building at the Khaldiya site to Abdullah Al-Salem University, in anticipation of its operation, according to the assurances of the Ministry of Higher Education and the Education Committee in the National Assembly