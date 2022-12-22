The Acting Director of the Kuwait University, Dr. Suad Al-Fadhli, said the KU administration is moving to its new headquarters in the Sabah Al-Salem University City, starting today and looks forward to a new and bright beginning full of achievements and to meet the university faculty members, staff and students in one location within the walls of the new campus.

Al-Fadhli added, “The process of moving to Sabah Al-Salem University City will enable the establishment of Abdullah Al-Salem University on the existing sites. The KU members of the teaching and administrative staff will harness their efforts and capabilities to facilitate the establishment of the new university, wishing for more prosperity and progress to raise the academic status in the interest of Kuwait and its children.