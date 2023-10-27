The Court of Appeal ruled that an expatriate be imprisoned for 15 years with work and enforceable deportation from the country after serving the sentence, and fined him one million dinars for embezzling huge sums of money from the Kuwait Teachers Association, by increasing his salary several times and adding undeserved salaries, and using his powers to issue checks to others.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused (Egyptian national), who was working as financial director for the Kuwait Teachers Association, with committing financial embezzlement, taking advantage of his job in preparing payrolls, and working to increase the value of his salary for long periods starting from 2018.

It was also found that he issued five checks drawn on an account from the association unlawfully, and he invested more than 500 thousand dinars in a beauty clinic from which he reaped profits of more than 400 thousand dinars.

It is worth noting that when the accused’s assigned transactions were audited, it was found that there was tampering in them and he was suspended from work. However, he sued the Teachers’ Association to claim his dues despite his referral to the Public Prosecution.