The current state of trading activity on the Kuwait Stock Exchange suggests a potential uptick in companies seeking to upgrade from the main market to the premier market, particularly given that the required rates and technical criteria have been met well over a month before the annual closings. This is especially true concerning the market value of the total securities issued by entities, with a minimum set at 78 million dinars.

Analyzing trading rates, daily liquidity volumes, and stock numbers has fueled speculation about the likelihood of several companies transitioning to the primary market during the upcoming annual stock exchange review. The window of opportunity remains open for additional companies capable of meeting the specified requirements, including established liquidity ratios for the two preceding years leading up to the annual evaluation.

The Stock Exchange maintains watch lists for listed companies, allocating a specific list to eligible companies lacking one or more prerequisites for qualification in the first market.

Simultaneously, reports indicate that certain companies will be shifted from the main index to the “Main 50” during the forthcoming review, capitalizing on recent market momentum. Although investment funds and major traders retained strategic positions in leading stocks, the recent surge in activity surrounding medium- and small-cap stocks has redirected liquidity from this category.

Shares listed on the stock exchange have experienced significant jumps, yielding market gains ranging from 50 to 250 percent since the beginning of the year. This surge, particularly notable in the third quarter, has reshaped trader attitudes, with companies across various sectors experiencing heightened activity.

The market’s daily trading pace, while subject to periodic corrections and profit-taking, underscores the reality that upward trends are not infinite, and vice versa. Inflation readings and fair valuations exert their influence on market dynamics.

Investment sources note that portfolios, funds, and asset management sectors have actively participated in seizing opportunities presented by daily trading, shifting some medium- and small-cap stocks into new price ranges. This has allowed owners to reassess their assets and align them with their investment strategies. Some stocks have surpassed fair valuations amid expectations of expansions and investments by the companies’ managements, potentially yielding stable returns.

The current momentum in stock market trading reflects the eagerness of investment managers, portfolio managers, and funds to capitalize on favorable opportunities for lucrative returns. The shift in orientation from short-term speculative outlooks to medium- and long-term perspectives has influenced the stability of shares in various groups, with indications that parties with financial solvency are leading the scene in collaboration with those possessing hot speculative liquidity.

In other financial news, the Ordinary General Assembly of the Gulf Insurance Group Company has approved the group’s exit from the Syrian market and the sale of its share in the Syrian Kuwaiti Insurance Company.

The General Assembly endorsed the sale of Al-Khaleej Insurance’s 53.3 percent stake in the Syrian Kuwait Insurance Company to the highest bidder, with the group waiving an additional 1 percent stake to facilitate the deal.

A disclosure on the financial impact of the deal is pending completion of regulatory procedures, and if finalized, the transaction is expected to generate a net profit of $49.08 thousand (15.17 thousand dinars) along with currency differences losses of 7.5 million dinars.

The Board of Directors had proposed the sale in October, urging the General Assembly to vote on the matter and select the best offers received.