The Kuwait Stock Exchange announced it now provides the stock market data and related information of companies listed on the electronic platform “Yahoo Finance” and the “Apple Stocks” application. This step comes as part of KSE efforts to provide investors with access to stock prices, related data, and KSE indices, all of which can be added to users’ follow-up lists.

The Apple Stocks app, according to a local Arabic daily, is one of the built-in apps for Apple’s Smartphones, tablets, and computers. This application derives its information from the Yahoo Finance website to enable the user to monitor the stock market, and follow the preferred stocks.

This initiative is a complementary step to the endeavors of KSE to provide market data to investors and the trading public. This initiative is in line with KSE strategy, which aims to develop a trading platform rich in information and tools that enable its participants to make sound investment decisions.

In the context of continuous updating and the existing digital transformation efforts, the KSE launched its website in early 2021 in a new look, as well as its completely new application (Boursa Kuwait) for Smartphones, tablets and Apple Watch; To enable investors and traders to follow the market at any time and from anywhere.

The KSE website and applications allow stakeholders to view indicators and prices, the financial statements of companies, and follow up on the developments of listed companies and disclosures.

The Boursa Kuwait website and application for tablets also provide detailed charts that show the stock price during a specific period of time. Technical indicators are used in these charts to analyze historical data, patterns of price movements and statistical trends from trading activity in order to provide a more comprehensive view. All applications provide the feature of alerts and the creation of follow-up lists.

The KSE comprehensive approach takes into account the diverse needs of its stakeholders. Besides being fully aware of the local, regional and international business landscape, and plays a key role in stabilizing the local capital market, and is committed to ensuring that market participants continue to stay informed of the latest developments.