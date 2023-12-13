The Kuwait Stock Exchange has once again experienced a surge in market value, surpassing 40 billion dinars.

Over the last 10 trading sessions, particularly since the beginning of December, the market has seen substantial gains totaling approximately 755 million dinars. This positive trend has been accompanied by continuous increases in circulating liquidity rates, reports Al-Anba daily.

The stock market indices have consistently displayed positive growth, with the Premier Market Index breaking the 7,300-point mark and reaching 7,425 points in the current December trading period.

This noteworthy increase suggests the potential for sustained upward movements, primarily driven by the Premier Market.

Several key factors have directly contributed to the market’s gains, including:

Continuous Positive Rates: The market has witnessed ongoing positive rates of increase, signaling a favorable trading environment.

These factors collectively contribute to the Kuwait Stock Exchange’s recent success, reflecting a dynamic and flourishing market landscape.