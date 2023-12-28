After four consecutive downward sessions, the Kuwait Stock Exchange indices experienced a notable rebound, accompanied by elevated levels of liquidity. The general market index saw a gain of 0.80 percent, equivalent to 54.04 points, closing at 6786.92 points, with a liquidity of 48 million dinars. Trading activity was robust, with 173.4 million shares exchanged in 11,297 transactions involving 120 listed stocks. Among them, 58 stocks advanced, 39 declined, and 23 remained unchanged.

The Premier Market Index also demonstrated positive momentum, marking a 0.91 percent increase, or 66.76 points, closing at 7,439.75 points, with liquidity reaching 36.2 million dinars. Trading involved 97.5 million shares through 6,601 transactions, with 22 stocks gaining, 5 losing, and 4 maintaining their previous value, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Similarly, the Main Market index displayed a rise of 0.42 percent, or 23.09 points, concluding at 5,556.08 points, accompanied by a liquidity of 11.8 million dinars. Trading activity amounted to 75.9 million shares exchanged in 4,696 transactions, with 36 stocks gaining, 34 losing, and 19 remaining unchanged.

The initial trading hours witnessed stability and a slight decline, with Eva Block and Unicap shares performing notably well. Rasiyat shares and common stocks also showed positive movements. Although leading shares remained stable initially, a shift occurred in the second half of the session.

Notably, Human Soft stock experienced a significant 5 percent jump. Boubyan Petrochemical’s stock rebounded, entering positive territory, followed by KFH and NBK stocks turning green, with gains exceeding a percentage point. The overall trend saw most leading stocks and the Premier Market Index displaying a predominant green color.

Across the board, including the main market stocks, the EVA bloc, and smaller active stocks, a positive momentum prevailed, resulting in a solid rebound before the last session of the year. Discrepancies in GCC market indices persisted, with Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain recording gains, particularly the Kuwait Stock Exchange index. Meanwhile, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Oman witnessed declines, while oil prices hovered around $80 per barrel.