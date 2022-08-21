The Kuwait Stock Exchange closed its trading today with its general index rising by 33.5 points to reach the level of 7718.99 points, an increase of 0.44 percent.

The KSE said 223.6 million shares were traded through 10052 cash deals, worth 36.6 million dinars. The Main Market index rose 23.9 points to reach the level of 5845.05 points, an increase of 0.41 percent, through the circulation of 171.7 million shares through 5678 cash transactions worth 11 million dinars.

The Premier Market index also rose 38.06 points to reach the level of 8618.11 points, an increase of 0.44 percent, through trading 51.9 million shares through 4,374 deals, worth 25.6 million dinars. In parallel, the (Main 50) index rose 16.6 points to reach the level of 6138.68 points, an increase of 0.27 percent, through the circulation of 107.6 million shares through 3459 cash deals, worth nine million dinars.