The Secretary of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, Fahd Al-Otaibi, is proud of the engineers from Kuwait and expressed his pride at the achievements that Qatar has accomplished at all levels in organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He pointed to the great experiences and cumulative experiences in the construction of infrastructure, stadiums and sports facilities. We must transfer them and benefit from them to rehabilitate and develop our national engineering cadres, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Otaibi said the engineers in Kuwait are following the arrangements and procedures that Qatar has made in various fields, adding that “this Arab-engineering model in the construction of sports facilities, especially huge stadiums, and providing them with the latest technological means as an experience we hope to localize in Kuwait and all countries in the region.”