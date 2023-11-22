The volunteer team at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society begins distributing flour to displaced families in the south of the Gaza Strip in the governorates of Al-Wusta (central Gaza), Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

The head of the volunteer teams, Ahmed Abu Dayyeh, said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that he began implementing the project to distribute flour to displaced families in the Gaza Strip after contracting with the Palestinian Peace Mills Company in Gaza for daily supply.

He added that flour will be distributed to the displaced in shelters, homes and hospitals, in addition to benefiting medical teams and a number of different community groups in the southern governorates of the Gaza Strip through local and civil committees.

He explained that the bag of flour that is distributed weighs 25 kilograms, is sufficient for a family of 5 people and is enough to make bread for about twenty days.

Thousands of Palestinian families in the northern and southern areas besieged by the occupation army suffer from a severe shortage in the provision of flour and humanitarian supplies due to the Israeli occupation authorities’ closure of the only commercial Kerem Shalom crossing in Gaza since the start of the aggression on October 7.