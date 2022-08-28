At a time when then Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has requsted the oil companies affiliated to it to provide it with a list of vacancies in their respective establishments, responsible oil sources said the corporation is awaiting a decision to open the door for new recruits — those newly graduated and experienced engineers and administrators in the near future, as the number of vacancies in the oil sector has reached more than 800.

The sources told a local Arabic daily that some oil companies do not have vacancies, because their annual budgets have been reduced for fiscal 2022/2023.