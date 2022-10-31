The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation is preparing, in cooperation with the Kuwait University will organize interviews for employment in the oil sector.

The interview will comprise English language and specialized tests, during the next two weeks at the Al-Shaddadiah University in a step that heralds the imminent employment in the oil sector, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources added instructions have been issued at higher level to create work opportunities as much as possible to accommodate the biggest possible number of Kuwaiti youth in the oil sector, especially that the job announcement period has been extended to provide an opportunity for more graduates have yet to get their certificates which has been delayed due to several reasons.