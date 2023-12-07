The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, has issued a circular rescinding the suspension of participation in external training courses.

The initial suspension was mandated by a circular dated February 27, 2020, which temporarily halted all training programs and employee enrollment initiatives in international companies as a precautionary measure, reports Al-Rai daily.

The recent circular announces the decision to resume the involvement of employees within the institution and its subsidiaries in external training courses and international enrollment programs with companies abroad.

The resumption is subject to adherence to the budgetary constraints specified for such initiatives. The circular emphasizes the necessity of adhering to the unified list of approved external training bodies, comprising two sections: one for foreign training bodies and another for Arab training bodies.

The circular outlines specific considerations to be observed, including:

— Implementation of the form for evaluating and reporting participation in external training programs, along with the form detailing the requirements from the organizing body when registering an employee for external training. This measure aims to monitor and measure the efficiency of the training.

— Establishment of a permanent committee at the oil sector level, tasked with reviewing the approved list. The committee’s objective is to ensure its currency by incorporating new training bodies or removing those that are no longer deemed suitable. This approach is intended to enhance the effectiveness of the outcomes derived from external training programs.