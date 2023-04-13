The KPC has started re-filtering candidates for leadership positions, and high-ranking oil sources said the number of candidates is about 230 managers, whose number will be cut down to 170 to fill 17 vacancies between an executive vice president and a deputy managing director.

The sources expected the personal interviews to begin during May, as the KOC is working in full swing to prepare for this process in accordance with the established controls and conditions that guarantee impartiality and equal opportunities.

For his part, the head of the Workers Union at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Ahmed Al-Manea, demanded from the CEO of the corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, the necessity of resuming the procedures for advertising job vacancies.

He pointed out that there are several job vacancies in a number of sectors of the institution, whose administrative procedures have not been completed to accommodate the beneficiaries, which had been suspended for long periods in implementation of the decisions of the Civil Service Commission or due to the amendment of the promotion regulations.

Al-Manea considered that re-spinning the wheel of job vacancies immediately after the disappearance of their causes has become an urgent matter and cannot be disrupted again in anticipation of any obstruction that may be for the same or other reasons, as any additional disruption will cause frustration to infiltrate the souls of qualified candidates, digest their employment rights and kill their aspirations in the field. Doing more of the work assigned to them, in addition to consolidating the fears of job stagnation among the rest of the employees of the Petroleum Corporation, and thus a decline in their level of job engagement and performance.