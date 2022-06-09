The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation denies oil exploration activities were responsibile for for the earthquake that hit the State of Kuwait, on Saturday, June 5.

Head of the Budgets and Final Account Committee, MP Adnan Abdul-Samad, this was the response when the committee inquired from representatives of the oil sector about the extent to which drilling and crude oil production operations were responsible for the earthquake that hit the country.

Abdul Samad added, “The Corporation denied responsibility for what happened,” noting that the deepest drilling operations in Kuwait do not exceed 2 km, and that this depth does not cause earthquakes. The Corporation also denied using the hydraulic drilling method.