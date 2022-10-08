The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation will soon sign a framework agreement for advisory services to support the human resources sector in the institution that will cost the KPC up to 1.5 million dinars.

The KPC sources told a local Arabic daily, that it has addressed the regulatory authorities to take prior approvals for awarding the contract, noting that the Higher Procurement Committee for KPC tenders and its subsidiaries has requested signing the framework agreement with consultancy services to support the human resources sector on the “call-off agreement” approach.

The KPC had invited 9 international companies in January 2022 to take part in the practice — The Boston Group, Strategy &, Accenture Middle East, McKinsey, Oliver Wyman, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, AT Kearney and Bain & Company.

The sources stated that the winning technical advisor must develop a human resources strategy for 2040 in line with the needs and directions of current and future human resources in the oil sector.

The KPC seeks to activate and develop the tasks and responsibilities of human resources through the application of the latest and best international practices in this field, based on its belief in the importance of the human element as a mainstay to achieve the desired strategic KPC objectives and its affiliated oil companies to keep pace with the rapid changes and developments in the world of oil and gas.