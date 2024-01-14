The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has introduced its new electronic platform, “K-Tendering,” with the objective of streamlining the processes of registration, qualification, and tender submissions.

The Al-Anba daily has learned from sources that this platform will handle tenders, both limited and general practices, as well as direct purchase orders offered by the KPC and its affiliated oil companies.

The Central Qualification Committee, a branch of the Supreme Purchasing Committee of the KPC and its subsidiaries, plans to systematically update pre-qualification lists for companies based on work categories.

The KPC will initiate the qualification process by inviting companies to participate. Commercial entities seeking initial qualification must submit rehabilitation applications through the unified platform within 90 days.

Previously qualified entities, with qualifications extending beyond one year, are also required to submit rehabilitation applications within the same timeframe. The initial stage will focus on updating lists for 11 identified activities, with subsequent stages revealing updates for other business categories.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation emphasized that failure to submit qualification applications or updates within the specified period will result in the denial for participation in limited tenders and practices offered through the unified electronic platform by the oil sector.