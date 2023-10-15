The Board of Directors of the Petroleum Corporation has given its official nod to extend on-call compensation to a new category of employees. This groundbreaking decision encompasses individuals holding positions at the Senior (Senior) level, who personally hold grade 17, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The recent approval reflects a harmonization with the existing reward system, which compensates employees holding grades 15 and 16 at the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation for working hours conducted outside the customary work hours and workplace (on-call).

Effective from the beginning of the fiscal year 2024/2025, this landmark decision aims to facilitate the incorporation of grade 17 personnel into the compensation structure. The move will help cover the additional costs associated with integrating these individuals into the on-call compensation scheme.

This progressive decision by the Petroleum Corporation showcases its commitment to maintaining fairness and equity in its employee compensation practices, ensuring that all eligible staff members are appropriately recognized for their valuable contributions, regardless of their grade or position.