The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries affirm that it is out of its belief in ensuring the highest levels of equal opportunities for all Kuwaiti youth applicants, a contract was signed with a national academic body specialized in training, consulting and academic qualification, which is the Center of Excellence for Management affiliated to Kuwait University, with the aim of preparing, managing and organizing the tests scheduled for employment, to ensure impartiality and independence in organizing the tests.

This is in addition to ensuring that there is no leakage of questions or informing any parties outside the center’s management of the type of questions or test forms, and the institution confirms that no party/source outside the Center of Excellence at Kuwait University was used, and that supervision of the preparation and performance of the tests was entirely from the center, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said this with reference to what was published by the Al-Qabas newspaper, issue No 17637 under the title ‘Petroleum test results raise doubts’.

The KPC indicated that several entities in the country deal with the Center of Excellence, due to its high experience in managing and organizing tests, and also ensures the preparation of specialized tests by the academic faculty from Kuwait University, in addition to providing test halls equipped according to the highest international standards and the latest technological standards and provides a suitable environment for performing the tests and limiting any cases of any form of cheating.

The sources added, this is in line with commitment of the KPC and its subsidiaries to transparency, and in support of the establishment of best practices.