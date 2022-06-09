The Kuwait Oil Tanker Company is looking to hire workers from 4 nationalities — Pakistanis, Polish, Bulgarians and Croatians — to support its operations, and will be provided through more than one specialized contract in this regard.

In detail, a local Arabic daily quoting a reliable source, said the company’s plans this year include introducing a practice that specializes in providing marine labor services and providing services to workers on board the company’s tankers.

This workforce is specialized in providing services for joining and departing the tankers owned or managed by “oil tankers” for sailors of Pakistani nationality with a contract with a third party, provided that the agent provides the required services to marine workers of Pakistani nationality appointed to serve on board the company’s tankers in accordance with the requirements of the Karachi Shipping Department in Pakistan.

This practice includes issuing maritime service letters to officers for the purpose of issuing and reconfirming dangerous goods certification and qualification certificates, setting up a database of officers on permanent contracts on board carriers, and arranging for travel visas for designated officers at the company’s request.

This comes in addition to providing seafarers with experience appropriate to the recruitment standards by the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company in exchange for administrative fees.