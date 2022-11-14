The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Community, in cooperation with the Kuwait Oil Company, co-organized a tree plantation campaign titled as “Go Green Kuwait” at KOC’s Al-Abdaliya Nature Preserve on Saturday, November 12.

The Korean Ambassador, H.E. Chung Byung-ha, graced the event by his presence along with the, President of the Korean Community Association, Mr. Jeong Seong-hee, and the Branch manager of the Korean Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, Mr. Jeong Hyunsik.

Many volunteers from KOC as well as the Chief Public Relations Officer Mr. Fahad Ebrahim and the Public Relations Officer Mrs Mai Ben Redha attended the campaign.

A speech was delivered by Ambassador Chung Byung-ha, during which he stated that environmental issues threaten not only the well-being of people but also adversely affect nature’s cycle, and to overcome these hurdles it is essential to strengthen international cooperation and implement joint efforts.

He added that this event should become a recurring activity every year, in order to reflect the efforts and contributions of the Korean communities in making Kuwait more sustainable.

Followed by the President of the Korean Community Association, Jeong Seong-hee, who expressed his pride at the active participation of the Korean communities.

Adding that this campaign is driven for the benefit of the environment and is aimed at enhancing the sense of belonging.

While also using this opportunity to revive the aspirations of Koreans in Kuwait with an objective to maintain peace and unification.

The event saw also an active the participation of members from Green Hands (an environmental group in Kuwait), members of Roots and Shoots, and the Environmental Conservation Club of the American School of Kuwait.

Followed by the Leader of the Club, Seo Hyun Kang, pointing out that the club members are taking part in such an event for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, further stating that this event provides a valuable hands-on experience for the club members to put what they learned in the class into practice.

The “Go Green Kuwait” campaign aims at restoring the ecological resilience by planting tree species that can survive even in the water-scared hot desert, and cope with serious crisis caused by climate change. In addition to this, tree planting is renowned for its countless benefits in terms of economic and psychological aspects as well as environmental improvements.

The KOC, which patronized this event, planted 20,000 trees on an area of 1.2 million square meters in the first phase from 2011, and then expanded the tree planting target area to 1.8 million square meters in the second phase and 800 square meters in the third phase, while continuing to lead environmental campaigns in the cooperation with various organizations.