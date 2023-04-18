Korean Ambassador H.E. Chung Byung-ha, held an Iftar reception on 13 April for the local press to mark the holy Month of Ramadan. Ambassador Byung-ha praised the local tradition of Iftar and Ghabga that are being held during the month of Ramadan.

Speaking to the media gathered at the Iftar, the ambassador revealed that an agreement had been signed to establish an institute for teaching the Korean language at Kuwait University. He disclosed that “the Korean language teacher has already been selected and will come anytime soon, perhaps at the end of this month or next month. which means we can actually open the Korean language class in May or June this year.”

Ambassador Byung-ha also pointed out that the embassy was planning to hold several cultural events. Elaborating on the planned activities, he said the most important event would be a sporting one, and that the embassy had already invited a well-known taekwondo team to perform in Kuwait, sometime in May, following which a food festival would also be arranged. Regarding economic relations with Kuwait, Ambassador Byung-ha noted that bilateral trade amounted to US$13 billion dollars and they have 14 Korean companies operating in Kuwait, who were awaiting the announcement on several large tenders.

Speaking about Korean tourism and the country’s attractive touristic venues, the ambassador said: “Kuwaitis do not have to obtain a visa to visit Korea; all they have to do is simply apply for an e-Visa, and they will obtain it within two minutes.” However, he pointed out that nationals of other countries would require a visa but it would take less than a week. He also added that all restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic had been lifted.

Elaborating on the popularity of Korean products in Kuwait, the ambassador said that “besides exporting cars, mobile phones and many electronic items, nowadays we can see Korean cosmetics being sold everywhere in Kuwait”. On medical tourism, the Korean ambassador said: “We have several famous private hospitals that Kuwait usually sends some of its patients who need plastic surgery as a result of fire accidents to receive treatment there.”

He concluded by adding that he had a very fruitful discussion with Minister of Public Works Amani Bouqmaz to discuss road repairs pointing out that the minister invited them to listen to her plans to improve road conditions explaining that foreign companies with road maintenance experience would participate in the tenders that would be released by the ministry soon.