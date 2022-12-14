Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani provided France with major breakthroughs as they take 2-0 lead over Morocco, in the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani provided France with major breakthroughs as they take 2-0 lead over Morocco, in the semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday (IST).

The 2018-defending champions successfully defeated Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match and England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Morocco miraculously defeated the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal, to become the first African nation to qualify for the semis. The winner of this clash will be facing Argentina in the final showdown on Sunday.


