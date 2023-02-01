The Kuwait Oil Company Workers Union announced that since the election of its current board of directors in January 2021 more than 80 achievements have been made in one year.

The union enumerated its achievements through a video clip, of which Al-Anba received a copy, containing many of these achievements for the benefit of the company’s workers.

Among those achievements was the approval of the shift allowance and the irregular work allowance while the worker is on annual leave or sick leave. A circular was issued to the groups and teams in this regard after the union’s request.

The KOC workers union said the system for adjusting the conditions of workers with higher qualification in the same job field has been changed, by adjusting their conditions without the need for an announcement and after passing the prescribed tests.

The sources added that the achievements also include amending the final personal loan calculation by removing the social insurance deduction from the calculation, which will result in an increase in the amount due for the loan.