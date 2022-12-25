The Kuwait Oil Company is anticipating to sign a contract with an international British company to provide consulting services to evaluate the air quality monitoring network in Kuwait, follow up on its environmental performance, and implement the executive regulations for the environment system within the framework of the transition to environmentally friendly and appropriate green cities for human life, and to contribute to the implementation of the Smart Cities Program.

Giving details, local Arabic daily quoting sources said the Kuwait Oil Company has received the financial offers for the consulting contract, as the British company Ricardo-AEA won the lowest financial offers with a value of 4.7 million dinars, out of 4 financial offers from two local and international companies whose prices varied.

The sources stated that the system to be introduced in the areas of operations of the Kuwait Oil Company includes many qualitative programs, the most prominent of which are: the quality and quality program for verifying the data of air quality stations, and a qualification program for building national competencies.