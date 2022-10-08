The Kuwait Oil Company has obtained a number of official approvals to award and float new tenders with an estimated value of 121 million dinars.

The sources said that the company obtained the approval of the Central Agency for Public Tenders to award the contract for the construction of injection pipelines in northern Kuwait, at a value of 36 million dinars, while it decided to award the Ahmadi Hospital nursing services worth 15 million dinars, reports a local Arabic daily.

In terms of offering new contracts, KOC obtained approval to float the tender the construction of the electricity network for submersible electric pumps in northern Kuwait, with an estimated value of more than 40 million dinars, while approvals were taken to issue a tender for comprehensive maintenance of gas facilities with an estimated value ranging between 25 and 30 million dinars.