The Kuwait Oil Company has signed 12 contracts worth 92.5 million dinars during May to implement a huge package of projects during the current year, some of which extend until the coming years.

The data, according to a local Arabic daily shows, the largest contracts were for the Combined Group Contracting Company with a value of 36.6 million dinars for maintenance and repair services for gas pipelines, followed by 3 contracts worth 31 million dinars with local companies to renting cars of different sizes.

The sources said that the company signed another contract worth 14.4 million dinars to implement specialized inspection services with Stork Company for Mechanical Services and Maintenance, and then a contract worth 5.3 million dinars to implement a road maintenance operation in the Ahmadi city.

As for the other contracts, their value ranged between less than one million dinars and 4 million dinars for the implementation of service projects.