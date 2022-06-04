The Kuwait Oil Company announced its oil and gas production facilities were not affected by the earthquake that hit the country, saying oil and gas production was normal.

The company said in a statement that all oil facilities are equipped with sensors that operate automatically when exposed to any earthquake as a precautionary measure and in accordance with the safety regulations approved in the company, which led to it stopping work for a short period as a precautionary measure, and all of them returned to work normally after taking all precautionary measures, reports a local Arabic daily.