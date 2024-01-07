The oil sector — the Kuwait Oil Company and the Kuwait National Petroleum Company — is all set to float two tenders, worth 35 million dinars.

In specific terms, the Central Agency for Public Tenders has granted approval to award a tender for maintenance services for wireless communications systems linked to the Kuwait Oil Company, with a value of 15.25 million dinars.

Additionally, the agency has approved the award of a tender for the replacement of outdated power stations at the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, worth 19.83 million dinars. The duration of the contract is 36 months.

Meanwhile it is anticipated that the oil sector is expected to float approximately 10 tenders valued at $6.4 billion tenders in the first quarter of 2024 particularly tied to the ambitious plans of the Kuwait Oil Company in production development sector.

The National Petroleum Company is also gearing up to allocate around one billion dinars ($3.26 billion) for various projects including the establishing a fuel depot for local marketing, completing the construction of 100 new fuel stations, establishing an oil berth at the Al-Ahmadi refinery, and a new facility for the Shuaiba oil berth.

Additionally, the projects encompass the renovation of coke handling facilities in Mina Abdullah Refinery and the rehabilitation of the current unit for treating acid gases in Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery.