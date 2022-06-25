The Kuwait Oil Company is in the final negotiation stages of the project to operate and maintain the main pumping facility at the Sulaibiya water treatment plant.

A local Arabic daily has learned, the contract is worth 16 million dinars. The maintenance operations that the company will carry out are very vital, as it aims to ensure that the Kuwait Oil Company is supplied with treated water for oil injection and extraction purposes, indicating that the quantities consumed by the company contribute to providing fresh and cruciferous water suitable for human use.

The sources pointed out that water that is brought from the treatment plants is used to wash the extracted oil before channeling it to the KNPC refineries, indicating that the water is used in part of the oil production operations, as the Kuwait Oil Company prefers to rely on this type of water instead of groundwater water which is a strategic stockpile for the country.