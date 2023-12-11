The Kuwait Oil Company has obtained the approval of the Central Agency for Public Tenders regarding awarding an important contract for Jurassic wells with a total value of 15.8 million dinars.

The Al-Anba daily has learned that the contract is for implementing security and safety improvements and the supervisory control and data collection system for Jurassic wells in northern Kuwait.

The sources stated that the contract, worth 15.8 million dinars, has been awarded to the Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company.