The Kuwait Oil Company has got the nod from the Central Agency for Public Tenders for supplying of drilling pipes and related services worth 42.46 million dinars for drilling development in a number of operations areas which are divided into different groups.

A local Arabic daily has learned from oil sources that the first group was awarded to Satco Energy for General Trading and Contracting with a total amount of 585.9 thousand dinars, the second group was awarded to Darb Al-Arab General Trading and Contracting Company (the second lowest price) for a total amount of 507 thousand dinars.

The third group was awarded to Satco Energy for General Trading and Contracting (the second lowest price) for a total amount of 27.7 million dinars, while the fifth group was awarded to the Darb Al-Arab General Trading and Contracting Company (the second lowest price) at an amount of 13.5 million dinars.

The agency also decided not to approve the authority’s recommendation for the fourth and sixth groups.