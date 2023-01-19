The Kuwait Oil Company is preparing feasibility studies for the establishment of the largest renewable energy station in Kuwait, which would feed power supply to Kuwait Oil Company facilities and fields.

The Al-Anba daily giving details, said the KOC has signed a contract with the ‘Worley’ company to prepare a detailed feasibility study, stating that the renewable energy station is in line with the energy conversion strategy and the expansion of the use of renewable energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the KPC strategy in this regard.

The sources indicated that the KOC management held a number of meetings with representatives of Worley during which a detailed explanation was provided of the implementation stages of the study and the timetable for each stage, complete with all technical and legal aspects.