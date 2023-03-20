The official spokesman for the Kuwait Oil Company, the Deputy Executive President for Administrative Affairs, Qusay Al-Amer, announced the company’s declaration of a state of emergency following an oil spill in the west of the country.

The spokesperson confirmed that there were no injuries, the production operations were not affected and no sign of toxic gas was detected at the site of the accident.

Al-Amer also mentioned that the concerned teams of the Kuwait Oil Company were present at the site and are dealing with the accident according to the procedures. He added that the company will keep everyone informed of the latest developments.