The Kuwait Oil Company is going to issue a recommendation to the Central Agency for Public Tenders during the coming period to award 3 contracts for soil cleaning, worth 450 million dollars, in coordination with the Kuwaiti National Liaison Point for Environmental Projects and the United Nations Development Program.

The KOC sources pointed out that the three contracts are offered in one tender, pointing out that the winner of any contract has no right to win another contract, reports a local Arabic daily.

The sources said that the lowest bid prices in the three contracts are as follows:

1 – The lowest prices in the first contract were The Contractor Company, with an amount of 148 million dollars, and the second by Al-Sayer Construction Company, at 155 million dollars.

2 – The lowest prices in the second contract were Al-Ghanim International with $153 million, and the second by Hesco, with $176 million.

3 – The lowest prices in the third contract were The Contractor Company, at $152 million, and the second contract was Al-Sayer Construction Company, at $165 million.

The sources revealed the KOC is preparing another new contract that will be offered after the completion of the current tender, which will include quantities of soil cleaning equivalent to one of the current contracts, adding that there is another contract for afforestation.