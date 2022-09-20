The Central Agency for Public Tenders has turned down the request of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company to award the tender for the support center for information technology, leasing services and technical support for personal computers, laptops, peripheral devices and their accessories for all of the company’s sites to one of the companies that offered the lowest prices of 8.27 million dinars for 5 years 7 months.

Informed sources explained that the reason for the rejection is violation of terms and specifications in the tender and has requested to study the next bids and demanded to extend the initial insurance for all companies participating in the tender.

The sources stated that CAPT has also rejected the request of the Kuwait Oil Company to issue the first change order to reduce a total amount of 2.433 million dinars, equivalent to 25.01 percent of the value of the tender contract for the purchase and supply of pipelines for developmental drilling, in order to delete items 4, 5, 6 and 7 due to the supplier’s inability to deliver the required materials.

The sources pointed out that CAPT has asked the participants in the tender to provide nursing services at Ahmadi Hospital and its outpatient clinics to extend the initial insurance for a period of 3 months until the completion of the award procedures.

The sources pointed out CAPT has authorized the Kuwait Petrochemical Industries Company to balance the prices offered by the Venesco International Company for General Trading and Contracting (the lowest prices) without changing the total price, due to the low salaries of critical jobs related to the tender for the supply of maintenance and support labor to operate the company’s factories.