The Kuwait National Petroleum Company has told the ‘Oula’ Fuel Marketing Company that it is illegal to impose a 200 fils fees for filling cars with fuel saying it will not be allowed and will be recorded as a violation.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily this came during a meeting between the two sides which was held to discuss the issue of congestion at gas stations due to shortage of workers, and Oula preferred to bring in workers during the coming period, and was allowed to mix between self-service and comprehensive service, provided that this is done with a specific system.

The sources confirmed that, according to what the meeting concluded, the idea of imposing a symbolic fee for the service was once again turned down, and the KNPC will, during the coming period, pay visits to gas stations to follow up their performance until the employment crisis is resolved.