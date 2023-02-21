The Kuwait National Petroleum Company inaugurated the first helipad for air ambulance cases, in the presence of the Executive Vice President of Support Services Abdulaziz Al-Duaij and the Ahmadi Port Refinery Shujaa Al-Ajmi, in addition to the Director General of the General Administration of Facilities Security Brigadier General Hammoud Sharian, and the Director of the Ahmadi Fire Department Colonel Ahmed Al-Hadban, and the observer of ambulance services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi, and Director of Industrial Services at the Kuwait Oil Company, Saif Al-Rashidi.

The company organized a symbolic celebration on this occasion at the Support and Training Center for Security and Firefighting in the south of Al-Ahmadi city, which witnessed the first test landing of a KOC plane at the runway that was constructed by the Security and Fire Department of the KNPC in cooperation with the Projects Department 2, and taken into account strict adherence to international specifications and standards approved in the State of Kuwait, reports Al-Rai daily.

In this regard, Al-Duaij indicated that all observations and instructions of the General Administration of Civil Aviation and the General Fire Force have been taken into account, noting that the use of the airstrip will be available when needed, to deal around the clock with emergencies, which require the evacuation of injured people whose serious health condition requires their transfer. to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Al-Duaij explained that the airstrip serves the KNPC and the oil sector in general, and coordination has been made in this regard with the Kuwait Oil Company and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, thanking the two parties for their cooperation that resulted in the inauguration of the airstrip, describing it as an advanced step, which enhances the capabilities of the company and the safety and security sector.