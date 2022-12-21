The Kuwait National Petroleum Company celebrated a new achievement for the Kuwaiti oil sector — the operation of the fifth liquefied gas pipeline project at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery which cost 428 million dinars.

The CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, said that this project is of great importance, as it is linked to the main objectives of the 2040 strategy of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries, which seeks to make optimal use of our country’s hydrocarbon resources, and in particular the expansion of the exploration and manufacture of natural gas associated and non-associated with crude oil and the production of highly profitable oil derivatives that meet the requirements of global markets and comply with their environmental requirements, reports a local Arabic daily.

He went on to say, “We in Kuwait are pioneers in innovation, and here we are securing our future by investing in our national energies. We all realize that this future depends on our success in employing our resources in projects that maintain Kuwait’s position as a primary supplier of clean energy.”

Al-Sabah indicated that the use of gas in power generation has become a preferred global option from an environmental and economic point of view, compared to other fossil fuels, as gas contributes to reducing emissions harmful to the climate.

He added, “Since the world is currently living in the “golden age of the natural gas industry,” we must – as is the case in oil exploration and production operations – double investments in projects that secure the supply of hydrocarbons from responsible producers to global markets. The fifth liquefied gas pipeline project is part of this equation.

Al-Sabah stressed that the Kuwaiti oil sector plays a vital and major role in supporting the country’s economy, and in achieving the vision of a new Kuwait 2035, the companies of the sector are working very seriously to provide new sources of clean energy.