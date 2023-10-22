The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has announced the acceptance of 135 Kuwaitis from the reserve list of candidates who passed the employment tests in the oil sector. The successful candidates hold university degrees in engineering and science specializations, as stipulated in the September 2022 recruitment announcement.

The names of the newly hired employees will be published in the Official Gazette on Sunday, according to a KNPC statement. Sources close to Al-Anbaa reported that the KNPC carried out a lottery for the distribution of employees in September 2022, and the successful candidates were subsequently identified.

The KNPC’s decision to hire a fresh crop of employees comes as the company looks to expand its workforce, underlining the critical role of the oil sector in Kuwait’s economy. The successful candidates are expected to receive training and instruction on various aspects of the oil sector, including upstream and downstream operations, fuel storage and distribution, and technical support.