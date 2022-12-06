The joint automated banking services company “KNET” announced, on Monday, the readiness of its POS devices to receive payments using the “Apple Pay” system.

KNET told a local Arabic daily that devices that operate with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology receive payments via the “Apple Pay” service through devices running the “iOS” operating system from the countries where this service operates.

The statement quoted the Acting CEO, Dalal Al-Yaqout, as saying, “With the official launch of Apple Pay in the State of Kuwait, customers who have accounts in Kuwaiti banks that have activated this service can use Apple Pay to pay through any point of sale of KNET which are estimated to be 90 thousand devices in Kuwait.

Al-Yaqout called on Apple Pay service users to follow all procedures that ensure the protection of their devices and accounts from hacking and fraud, stressing that “they must activate the protection methods on their devices.”