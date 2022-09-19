The Kuwait Medical Association has demanded the Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed stop the trend of issuing a decision to transfer what it called ‘dozens of doctors’ from Al-Adan Hospital and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital to Jaber Hospital, pointing out that this decision must be studied well before it is issued, as it has negative effects on the medical service provided in hospitals the size of Al-Adan Hospital and Mubarak Hospital and will put pressure on the medical staff there, which is already suffering from stress and severe shortage.

The KMA indicated that the development of medical services provided in any hospital, should not be at the expense of the quality of health service provided in other government hospitals, or putting pressure on medical staff that have proven their dedication to performing their duties to the fullest, reports a local Arabic daily.

The KMA reported that the Ministry of Health received the Jaber Hospital building in 2018, and should have had a “clear and far-reaching plan of action” to operate the hospital, as well as appointing new medical staff during this long period since its opening until now, instead of issuing these sudden decisions which affect the quality of service in other hospitals.

The Medical Association had held several meetings during the past week with the Kuwaiti Internal Medicine Association, and with a number of doctors affected by the planned transfer plan, who in turn confirmed their dissatisfaction with the implementation of these decisions.